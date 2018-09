Frank Lester Deierling, age 90 of Buffalo, Iowa, passed away September 21. Visitation will be Sunday, September 30 from 2 to 4 pm at the Halligan McCabe Funeral home in Davenport. Funeral services will be Monday, October 1 at 11 am also at the Halligan McCabe Funeral Home. Mr. Deierling is the father of Debra Savage and Pam Geeding of Mt. Pleasant.