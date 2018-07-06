Donna Smith

Donna L. Smith, 73, of rural Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018, at her home.

Born July 1, 1945, in Keokuk, Iowa the daughter of Lawrence and Ollie (Townsend) Watkins. On April 5, 1964, she married Arden Smith at Sharon Presbyterian Church in rural Farmington, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband: Arden of Farmington; one daughter; Gayle (Kyle) Mosier of Aurora, Colorado; one granddaughter: Elizabeth Mosier; one sister: Norma Jean Sexton of Mitchell, South Dakota and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son: Stacy.

Donna was a member of the Joy Baptist Church in Fort Madison and had been a member of the Harmony School Board where she had served as President. She had worked as a tax accountant for forty-six years. She also was a corn detasseling leader, hairdresser and Sunday School teacher for the Farmington United Methodist Church. Donna enjoyed preparing horses for her daughter for shows, attending horse shows, watching her boys race stock cars at the Lee County Speedway, watching area kids with their school activities, humor and helping Arden with a little bit of everything around their farm.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Joy Baptist Church in Fort Madison with Pastor Earl Beal officiating.

Burial will be at Sharon Cemetery, rural Farmington.

Memorials may be made in her memory to Farmington EMT’s or P.A.W. Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.