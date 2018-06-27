MP Council Meets 6-27-18

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call. Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance regarding business park signs.

Resolution awarding contract for sewer lining project.

Resolution amending salary resolution.

Mayoral appointments – Airport Advisory Committee

Set date for public hearing on proposed vacation & sale of a portion of Porter Street.

* f) Renewal Application for Special Class C Liquor License (Beer-Wine) for Main Street

Cinemas at 115 North Main Street.

* g) Renewal application for a Class C Liquor License for Westside Tap at 119 S Jefferson.

* h) Request from IWU to close a portion of North Main for Rock Around the Campus.

New Business a) Resolution amending 2017 resolution & agreement with Iowa Finance Authority

($3,500,000) & providing for issuance of additional Sewer Revenue Capital Loan for Sponsored Project.

b) Resolution amending 2017 resolution & agreement with Iowa Finance Authority

($1,600,000) & providing for issuance of additional Sewer Revenue Capital Loan for Sponsored Project.

c) Application for issuance of a Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service Permit for

Henry County Fair in McMillan Park.

d) 1st reading of proposed ordinance regarding signatures required for zoning map

change.

Resolution waiving review of final plat for Kelly Subdivision, Kenneth Brown,

Winfield Avenue.

1st reading of proposed ordinance amending residential sprinkler requirements.

Site plan for car wash addition at 708 N. Wohlleber Drive.

Public Forum