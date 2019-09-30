4th Annual MPCSD Chili/Soup Cook Off

The 4th annual Chili Cook Off will start at 5 PM at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex in conjunction with the Mt. Pleasant High School football games with Solon. Votes for Best Soup and Best Presentation. A free will donation will be accepted and any funds raised will be used to support the Middle School Career and Technical coursework. Any groups wanting to bring a chili or soup to the challenge should contact Todd Liechty at MPCHS. 319.385.7700 or todd.liechty@mtpcsd.org.