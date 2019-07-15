4-H Alum of the Day at the Iowa State Fair is Ashley Hobbs

Iowa 4-h foundation requested a nomination/letter, pictures, clippings for the annual Alum of the Day award. At the ISF, 10 individuals were chosen to be recognized each day of the first 10 days of the Iowa State Fair, Aug 8-18 at the 4-h Exhibits Building. Ashley Hobbs, Mt Pleasant, was chosen for a day! She will receive 4 fair admission tickets, 1 parking pass, 4-h goodie bag, along with a presentation at the award ceremony. She exemplifies the 4-h spirit, contributes to her community and continues to support the 4-h program. Her nomination outlined how 4-h has impacted her, past & current 4-h involvement, current community involvement, career, and where she was a 4-h member She must reside in Iowa for the award. A nomination can be found at www.iowa4hfoundation.org/alumofthe day.