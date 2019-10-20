32nd #1 for Panther Band

The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band earned their 32nd consecutive Division 1 rating Saturday at the State Marching Band Festival in Muscatine. Ft. Madison received a 1. Keokuk, Central Lee, Mediapolis and West Burlington received Division 2 ratings. Thank you to Your Dream Home Furniture & Floors, 5 Star Credit Union, Smith Plumbing & Heating, Northeast Animal Hospital and Kimzey Funeral Home for sponsoring our reports and to Dave Schneider for his reporting and sharing results with KILJ.

The Panther Marching Band will perform their 2019 show titled “Children of Apollo”, a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the historic moon landing, one last time at All Bands Night Tuesday at Mapleleaf Field at 7:00 pm. Also performing will be the 5th grade band, 6th grade marching band, 7th & 8th grade marching band and the high school marching band.

Admission is free, and the Music Boosters will be selling food from the concession stand beginning at 5:45 pm.