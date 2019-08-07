3000 Access Energy Cooperative Members Celebrate 20/20 Vision

Members of Access Energy Cooperative celebrated ”Looking Back With 20/20 Vision” at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Members on August 6th at McMillan Park in Mt. Pleasant, with a crowd of members estimated over 3000.

“We thank everyone for coming out to the meeting. Part of being a member in the cooperative is actively participating in the activities of the organization. We hope the changes we made this year helped members enjoy the evening!” reported Kevin Wheeler, General Manager/CEO.

Highlights of the event included an outstanding performance by “Stumptown” and a great meal served by Mount Pleasant HyVee. Grandpa’s Homemade Ice Cream from Burlington, Iowa, made the ice cream. Members enjoyed drive-a-tractor by Joel Proennecke and Dick McGohan, inflatable activities for the kids from Big Ten Rentals, pony rides by Windy Acres, a live line demonstration on being safe around electricity, free blood pressure checks and information from the Henry County Health Center, and the Henry County Sheriff. Access Energy Cooperative thanks all of them for making the event a success, as well as Quality Equipment, Boyscout Troop 27, and Printgroup for all of their help.

Starting off the business meeting portion, the Mount Pleasant Chamber Alliance Executive Director Kristi Ray gave the members a warm welcome, followed by reports of the cooperative officers. Fred Hickenbottom, Robert Smith and and Marvin Newton were re-elected as directors to serve three-year terms on the nine-person board.

The Winner of the Grand Prize of a $500 bill credit was Kenneth Ralfs of Birmingham. Dividend checks for 2019 totaling $1,134,508 were available for members to pick up at the meeting. For those who were unable to make it to the meeting, checks will be mailed out in the next few weeks.

Following the meeting, the board of directors met at their annual reorganizational meeting. The following were elected as the officers of the Access Energy Cooperative Board of Directors: President David Hollingsworth, Vice President Marvin Newton, Secretary Rob Smith, and Treasurer Fred Hickenbottom.