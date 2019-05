3 Vehicle Accident in Parking Lot

At approximately 4:36PM on May 7, 2019, a three-vehicle accident was reported in the Winfield Casey’s parking lot.

It was found that Jade Woodsmall, of Crawfordsville, backed into a parked car belonging to Cheryl Hueholt-Glasgow, of Winfield, and pushed it into another parked car belonging to Brooke Wade, of Winfield.

No injuries were reported and minor damage was caused to all three vehicles.