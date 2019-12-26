3 Hurt in Christmas Night Accident

Emergency crews and law enforcement from Mount Pleasant, Olds, Winfield and the State Patrol were paged out Christmas Night at about 6:15 to a two vehicle accident. The accident occurred on Hwy 218 at the intersection with School Avenue in Olds. According to the Iowa State Patrol, who took lead on the investigation, a vehicle driven by Robert Lee Sykes, III, of Iowa City was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Hwy 218, headed west. Sykes failed to yield to a southbound vehicle driven by Craig Meyocks of Dammeron Valley, Utah. The Sykes vehicle was struck broadside by Meyock’s. KILJ received a report that one of the vehicles caught fire. Craig and Brenda Meyocks were taken by ambulance to University Hospitals in Iowa City where Craig Meyocks died of his injuries Thursday morning. Sykes was taken to Iowa City by air. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.