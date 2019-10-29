2nd District Democratic Hall of Fame Honors Volenteers

Iowa 2nd Distsrict Democratic Congressional Committee is holding a Hall of Fame

reception to recognize Democrats’ contributions on Saturday, November 9. The event

will be in Muscatine, at the SINO—US Friendship Center, 129 W. 2nd St from 3 to 5 PM.

The District is honoring retiring Congressman Dave Loebsack and four people who

have been selected from the categories of Activist, County Chair, Rising Star and

Lifetime Achievement. The Activist is Mary Stewart from Wapello County. The County

Chair is Al Bohanan from Cedar County. The Rising Star is Tanner Halleran from

Keokuk County, and the Lifetime Achievement honoree is former Governor and U.S.

Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack formerally from Henry County.

Additional nominees for Activist are Matt Trimble of Scott County, Dianne Foor of

Louisa County, Kay Herring from Decatur County, Harold Frakes of Washington

County, and Allison Ritchie from Muscatine County.

County Chairs nominated included Chris Taylor from Johnson County, Susie Drish

from Jefferson County, Don Foor from Louisa County, and Thom Hart of Scott County.

Matthew Kolb of Decatur County was nominated for the Rising Star award.

The Lifetime Achievement nominations included Sandy Dockendorff from Des

Moines County, Sheri Carnahan from Scott County, Gloria Newell of Louisa County,

Wiliam Russell from Decature County, Carol Kramer of Jasper County, Phyllis Weeks

from Marion County, and Don Paulson from Muscatine County.

The Hall of Fame recption is a fundraiser to support the Democratic Congressional

candidate in 2020. Tickets are $30 and can be obtained from the District web site:

idp2nd.com or at the door. If paying at the door, please send an email to the District

Chair at jmpardee@mchsi.com to provide attendance numbers for the planning

committee.

# #