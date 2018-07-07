24 men detained in SE Iowa ICE raid released on bond, 4 remain jailed

Twenty-four of the 32 men detained in the May 9 Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raid on the Midwest Precast Concrete Plant have been released on bond, according to Tammy Shull, chair of IowaWINS (Iowa Welcomes its Immigrant Neighbors), a support group for immigrants and refugees. IowaWINS has been working with other agencies to secure legal representation for the detainees.

“I am pleased that so many of the men have been reunited with their families. We have personally witnessed the pain of family separation that has also been playing out at the border. The men and their families have been so grateful for all the efforts to support them,” Ms. Shull said.

Four of the 32 detainees have been deported, with the four remaining jailed facing criminal charges related to their immigration to the U.S., Ms. Shull said. Three of the four, who are being held in Muscatine, are scheduled for trial July 30 in Davenport. The fourth is in ICE detention in Hardin, with no information available on his legal status, Ms. Shull said.

The Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project paid the bond for 13 of the detainees. The Center for Worker Justice and the University of Iowa Law Legal Clinic have been assisting the detainees with matters relating to their legal status. Ms. Shull said it is hoped the men released will eventually receive work permits. IowaWINS and its allies are assisting with legal expenses so all the men have legal representation and receive due process, she said.

“The families will continue needing donations for rent and utilities as well as access to a food pantry while the legal process unfolds,” Ms. Shull added. “This is possible due to an outpouring of donations from people in our community, in Iowa and around the nation. It is heartwarming to see people act with compassion to help these families during this crisis.”

Persons wishing to donate can find contact information at https://www.facebook.com/IowaWINs/ and http://www.firstpresbyonline.org/iowawins.html