2020 Southeast Iowa Farm Show

Saturday, March 7 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Fairfield Arts and Convention Center Free Admission



Agriculture exhibition featuring machinery, seed technology, and grain handling from across Southeast Iowa. Start your adventure checking out all the machinery on Main Street. Stop and say hi to our goats. Old mama and the kids are looking forward to making new friends! Be sure to decorate the sidewalk on the way in with sidewalk chalk. With your BEST farm art! Once inside be sure to see all the exhibitors. Don’t miss anyone! Door prizes include a meat bundle from the Packwood Locker and tickets to the Made in America tour in the Sondheim Theater. There is a Free Movie Screenings at 11:00 AM: A PLACE TO GROW. Jefferson County Pork Producers serving lunch from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Enjoy locally sourced pork loin with baked beans and chips. Meet Mateer Strong the 2020 Iowa Quarter Horse Association Queen. Photos and autographs available. There is popcorn, coloring pages, candy and much more in the atrium and expo hall. Stop at each booth and learn all about amazing agricultural in Southeast Iowa. End your night with an outstanding concert! Local group ‘The Boys‘ will take stage about 7:15 pm followed by Grammy Award winning Diamond Rio. Very few seats still available!

u!