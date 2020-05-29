2020 Lee County Fair to be a 4-H/FFA Lee County Junior Show Only

The Lee County Fair Inc. and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lee County have made the decision to plan for a 2020 4-H/FFA Lee County Junior Show only for the 2020 Lee County Fair. The 2020 Lee County Junior Show will not be open to the public. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, this decision is subject to change. The preparation to provide a positive experience for youth to display their projects, receive feedback and be recognized for their hard work is underway.

During this uncertain time, the Lee County Fair Board has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Lee County Fair grandstand, entertainment, open art hall and activities. This decision will help ensure social distancing guidelines and precautions are met to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Health and safety of our community is our top priority, said Brock Westfall, Lee County Fair Inc. president. The decision to postpone the 2020 Lee County Fair was a difficult decision, but necessary to ensure all guidelines are met.”

The details for the 2020 4-H/FFA Lee County Junior Show only are being finalized and will be shared with families and volunteers in the upcoming weeks. 4-H & FFA families can find more information regarding the plan for fair in the FAQ document on the ISUEO website.

“This year’s fair will look different, but we are working hard to make sure that every 4-H/FFA member will have the opportunity to share their hard work. I am confident that we will be able to make the best experience within the guidelines provided for each and every youth, however we are aware that COVID-19 changes are fluid and can result in last minute planning, stated Whitney Weisinger, Lee County Extension Program Coordinator.”

For more information regarding changes and updates about the events at the fairgrounds, please refer to the Lee County Fair Facebook page or visit their website at www.leecountyfairiowa.com.

For more information regarding 4-H and FFA, events please refer to the Lee County 4-H Iowa Facebook page or visit their website at www.extension.iastate.edu/lee.

We appreciate the support of the community during this time and look forward to a making this a positive and safe experience for the youth