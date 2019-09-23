2020 Henry County Leadership ClassWritten by Theresa Rose on September 23, 2019
ISU Extension and Outreach-Henry County and the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance
Announce the 2020 Henry County Leadership Class
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – Today, we are pleased to announce the participants of the 2020 Henry County Leadership Class. Henry County Leadership is designed to provide our community with an enduring source of diverse leaders who are prepared and committed to serving this region.
As a skills-building program, Henry County Leadership aims to identify and motivate emerging community leaders; provide an educational experience with a strong emphasis on both leadership skills and community awareness; and challenge participants to apply their talents within their community while providing an opportunity to become involved. Congratulations to the 2020 Henry County Leadership Class.
Sal Alaniz, PrintGroup USA
Kara Avis, Iowa Wesleyan University
Jack Bruns, Two Rivers Insurance Services
Dixie Crane, Innovairre
Juan Crespo, ISU Extension-Henry County
Kevin Dameron, Jr., Steffes Group
Kim Davis, Access Energy Cooperative
Ashley Duong, Southeast Iowa Union
Dell Hammond, Savannah Heights
Timber Haschemeyer, MP Area Chamber Alliance
Mike Heaton, Iowa Wesleyan University
Matt Klundt, Iowa Wesleyan University
Pam Lasswell, Walmart Distribution Center
Edna Lofthus, West Liberty Foods
Colin Looker, LJ Roth Restoration
Patricia Martin, Edward Jones
Kathy Moothart, Iowa Wesleyan University
Jennifer Moutrie, Moutrie Trucking
Shelby Nichting, Keys Property Management
Mike Sharp, West Liberty Foods
Lauri Sloan, Walmart Distribution Center
Dalton Stone, Mount Pleasant Middle School
Thanks to a wonderful partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Henry County class members will experience three-hours of intense leadership training during each session. Following the leadership training, they will travel around the county to learn more about our community challenges and opportunities in Henry County. The nine sessions will include specific topics such as Education; Health Care & Social Services; Economic Development; Local Government, Crime and Safety; State Government; Arts, Culture & Tourism; and Agriculture. Classes will begin in October and conclude in May of 2020.
The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 348 businesses, organizations and individual members. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance encompasses the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.