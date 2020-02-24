2020 Belle Babb Mansfield Award Recipient and Symposium Schedule of Events Announced

Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce the 2020 Belle Babb Mansfield Award Recipient, and Symposium Keynote speaker is Caryl M. Stern, Executive Director of the Walton Family Foundation and former President and CEO of UNICEF USA.

The 2020 Belle Babb Mansfield Symposium will be held in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, during the week of March 16, 2020.

The Symposium begins on Tuesday, March 17, with a historical lecture entitled “Winning the Vote: The 72-Year Campaign for Woman’s Suffrage” by Dr. Dianne Bystrom, Director Emerita of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University. This lecture, which explores the lengthy battle for woman’s suffrage, will be held at the Union Block Building at Noon. The traveling exhibit Amazing Iowa Women, based on the publication of the same title, will also be on display at the Union Block Building between Noon and 6:00 pm that afternoon. The lecture and exhibit are presented in partnership with the Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House and Main Street Mount Pleasant in support of Hard Won. Not Done. The Iowa 19th Amendment Commemoration. Both events are free and open to the public.

The Symposium continues on Friday, March 20, at 11:00 am, when a student-led discussion with Caryl M. Stern will take place in the Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center at Iowa Wesleyan. The discussion will cover a wide range of topics, including Stern’s extensive work as an activist, author, and non-profit executive.

The Symposium concludes at 6:00 pm on Friday, March 20, as Iowa Wesleyan hosts the “An Evening with Belle” Dinner and Reception, an event in support of the Mansfield endowment. Caryl M. Stern will receive the Belle Babb Mansfield Award and provide the evening’s Keynote Address. Dinner tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at https://advancement.iw.edu/mansfield-symposium/. Sponsorship and donations supporting student attendance can also be given on the Mansfield webpage.

“We are delighted to have two dynamic and relevant speakers for the Mansfield Symposium this year. Dr. Bystrom’s lecture will provide an important context to the woman’s suffrage movement during this important year as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the woman’s right to vote,” said Meg Richtman, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives. “We look forward to sharing Caryl Stern’s passion for education and advocacy for children’s rights, along with her global experiences as she has fought to make the world a better place.”

Iowa Wesleyan University – As Southeast Iowa’s regional comprehensive university, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.