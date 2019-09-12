2019 MPCHS HOMECOMING

Week of September 23rd – 28th, 2019

Homecoming 2019 Theme: “Conquer the Trojans!”

Days of the Week

Monday – Class Color Day – (9th = Green) (10th = Blue) (11th = White) (12th = Black)

Tuesday – “I woke up like this today”

Wednesday – “USA day”

Thursday – BOOM NIGHT – “Generations Day” – (9th = Babies) – (10th = Toddlers) – (11th= Adults) – (12th = Grandparents)

Friday – “Maroon and Gold Spirit” Day

Boys Powder Puff Volleyball – Monday

Morning Homecoming Pep Assembly at MPCHS – 9:00 am

Boys Volleyball – 7:00 pm at the HS

Tuesday –

Cross Country Invite at MPCHS High School – 4:30 pm

Volleyball vs Fairfield at MPCHS Gymnasium– 5:45 pm

Boom Night – Thursday:

“Boom Night”

Athletic Booster Club Supper starts at 5:30 pm

Powder Puff football game – Junior girls VS. Senior girls – Kick-Off – 6:00 pm

Cost: $1.00 for everyone school age and up – no activity or senior passes accepted

**Boom Night festivities to follow game: At the football field, in front of home stands. (No Bonfire, but we will have fireworks!)

Guest Speaker – Coach Shawn Striegel, Coach Jacob Rohde, To be announced

Announce Royalty – To be announced

***Pep Rally (with Band) at Mapleleaf

Parade – Friday:

Time: 3:01 pm

Grand Marshall – To be announced

Jr. Royalty – To be announced

Football Games – Freshman game @ 5:00 pm, Varsity @ 7:30 pm VS. Fairfield High School

Homecoming Dance – Saturday: at Mount Pleasant High School

Time: 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Presenting Royalty – 9:30 pm

Cost: $5.00 – Lanyard