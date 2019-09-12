2019 MPCHS HOMECOMINGWritten by Theresa Rose on September 12, 2019
2019 MPCHS HOMECOMING
Week of September 23rd – 28th, 2019
Homecoming 2019 Theme: “Conquer the Trojans!”
Days of the Week
Monday – Class Color Day – (9th = Green) (10th = Blue) (11th = White) (12th = Black)
Tuesday – “I woke up like this today”
Wednesday – “USA day”
Thursday – BOOM NIGHT – “Generations Day” – (9th = Babies) – (10th = Toddlers) – (11th= Adults) – (12th = Grandparents)
Friday – “Maroon and Gold Spirit” Day
Boys Powder Puff Volleyball – Monday
Morning Homecoming Pep Assembly at MPCHS – 9:00 am
Boys Volleyball – 7:00 pm at the HS
Tuesday –
Cross Country Invite at MPCHS High School – 4:30 pm
Volleyball vs Fairfield at MPCHS Gymnasium– 5:45 pm
Boom Night – Thursday:
“Boom Night”
Athletic Booster Club Supper starts at 5:30 pm
Powder Puff football game – Junior girls VS. Senior girls – Kick-Off – 6:00 pm
Cost: $1.00 for everyone school age and up – no activity or senior passes accepted
**Boom Night festivities to follow game: At the football field, in front of home stands. (No Bonfire, but we will have fireworks!)
Guest Speaker – Coach Shawn Striegel, Coach Jacob Rohde, To be announced
Announce Royalty – To be announced
***Pep Rally (with Band) at Mapleleaf
Parade – Friday:
Time: 3:01 pm
Grand Marshall – To be announced
Jr. Royalty – To be announced
Football Games – Freshman game @ 5:00 pm, Varsity @ 7:30 pm VS. Fairfield High School
Homecoming Dance – Saturday: at Mount Pleasant High School
Time: 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm
Presenting Royalty – 9:30 pm
Cost: $5.00 – Lanyard