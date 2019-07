2019 Lee County Fair Royalty

The 2019 Lee County Fair Queen is Brooklyn Pardall, the daughter of Stacy and Eric Pardall. First Runner Up is Claire Holtkamp, Second Runner Up is Jenna Wenke and Miss Congeniality is Abby Dingman. The Junior Queen this year is Sidney Gruntmeier and Runner Up is Caralena Crooks. Little Miss Lee County is Avery Hopp and Little Mr. Lee County is Aiden McDowell