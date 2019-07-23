2019 HENRY COUNTY FAIR RIBBON AUCTION

The 2019 Henry County Fair Ribbon Auction was held on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. 47 buyers purchased a total of 105 ribbons. $57,425 will be returned to this year’s Henry County market livestock exhibitors at a $547 average per head. Fifteen sheep exhibitors ribbons brought $6,325; nine goat exhibitors totaled $3,525; three broiler exhibitors totaled $550; 37 swine exhibitors totaled $19,000 and the market beef brought $28,025 for 41 exhibitors.

Jason Denning and Tim Meyer of Steffes Group and Jim Huff of Sullivan Auctioneers and Matt McWhirter were the auctioneers for this year’s sale. Thank you to all of the Henry County Fair Supporters!!

Buyers were: