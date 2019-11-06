2019 City and School Elections Held November 5

For the first time school and city elections were held on the same date on November 5. Here are some of the highlights from voting in Henry County….The Mount Pleasant School District proposition for the continuation of the Voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy passed by a vote of 464 to 101. The district will continue to see $1.34 for every $1,000 of assessed valuation that will be used mostly for technology.

There was a race in the school board elections in the New London district. Six people were running for the three open seats. The three top vote getters were Jesse Howard, Tasha Gipple and Tim Meyers.

There was only one open seat on the WACO school board representing District 2 and there were three candidates. Jared Achen unofficially received the most votes. There was also an open seat in District 1 and only one candidate…Megan Waterhouse.

Highlights from the city elections:

David Tedrow, Matt Francy and Mary Hoyer were elected to fill the three open seats on the Salem city council. There were four candidates in all.

There were three mayoral candidates in Hillsboro. It appears Jaime Ludwig received the most votes.

It does not appear a mayor was elected in Winfield. No one ran and there were zero write-ins.