2018 HENRY COUNTY FAIR RIBBON AUCTION

Written by Theresa Rose on July 24, 2018

The 2018 Henry County Fair Ribbon Auction was held on Monday, July 23, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.  41 buyers purchased a total of 93 ribbons.  $45,175 will be returned to this year’s Henry market livestock exhibitors at a $486 average per head.  Twelve head of sheep exhibitors brought $4,225; ten goat exhibitors totaled $3,300; two turkey exhibitors earned $250; five broiler exhibitors totaled $600; 28 swine exhibitors totaled $12,500 and the market beef brought $24,650 for 36 exhibitors.

Jason Denning and Tim Meyer of Steffes Group and Jim Huff of Sullivan Auctioneers were the auctioneers for this year’s sale.  Thank you to all of the Henry County Fair Supporters!!

Buyers were:

Sandeen Seeds
Mt. Pleasant Lumber
F & M Bank
Quality Plus Feeds
Darbyshire Trucking
Hometown Vet
Graber Electric

 

321 Trucking Pep Gas
Agri Center of Henry County Pilot Grove Savings Bank
Agri Way Partners Quality Ag Service
 Bob Dodds Insurance Sinclair Tractor
Chem Gro Steffes Group
 CND Farms Sullivan Auctioineers
Danville State Savings Bank Svea Mutual Insurance
Dr. Mark Pothitakis US Bank
Hair Designers  Vantiger Farm Market
Jabil Packaging Wayland State Bank
Jansen Seeds  Winfield Builders Supply
JJ Nichting Woline Farms
K7 Herefords Wright Farms
L & N Repair Wright Red Angus
Mediapolis Savings Bank Prairie Ag Commodities
Miller Farms Liqui Grow
Kellogg Custom Baling Mallams Inc