1A State Tennis Results

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Waterloo, Iowa — Today was the opening round of the Class 1A State Tennis tournament in Waterloo, Iowa.

The tournament was played at Brynes Tennis Center.

Mount Pleasant’s doubles team of Corbin Broeker and Jaxon Hoyle fell 6-3, 7-6 to Grinnell in the opener.

In the elimination match they drew #4 Ballard and were defeated 6-3, 7-5.

Despite the pair of losses, it was an all around outstanding season for those two young men.