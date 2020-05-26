15 Names Added to Henry County Memorial Marker

The annual Mount Pleasant Memorial Day observance had to be cancelled but a small ceremony was held Monday on the Henry County Court House lawn with the families of those veterans whose names were added to the County memorial marker. Those names are as follows…Donald Eugene Long, David E. Brown, Robert Lee Overton, William P. Weiershauser, Robert H. Stevens, Glen J. McCoy, David Royce Miller, Merlin D. Donnolly, Kenneth Myers, Jr. Jerome F. Baxter, E. Philip Crawford, B. John Martin, Arthur W. Evans, Richard Lee Woline and Stanley J. Richenberger.