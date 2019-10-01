$135,859 Award for the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation

Henry County, Iowa – The Enhance Henry County Community Foundation has been notified it will soon be receiving a $135,859 state award to advance community based philanthropy throughout Henry County.

The award comes by way of the County Endowment Fund which was established by HF 2302 in the 2004 Legislative Session. The purpose of this legislation is to provide financial support to encourage the creation and development of community foundations and civic philanthropy throughout Iowa.

Under terms of the legislation the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation will direct 75 percent of the award to foundation grantmaking activities and 25 percent will be placed in the Foundation’s permanent endowment. This allocation ratio provides the opportunity to assist local projects immediately as well as help build an endowment for the future of the county.

Since its establishment in 2004, the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation has awarded over $1,264,000 in grants to over 55 county organizations and charities. Together these awards have leveraged over $9,800,000 in new projects for Henry County.

The permanent endowment of the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation is now $503,608. We encourage local individuals and institutions to learn more about the benefits of working with our foundation.

“We are anxious to put this new state award to work. Our foundation is making good headway and we hope this contribution will help encourage local interest and investment,” said Robert Meyer, Enhance Henry County Community Foundation Chairman.

To request an application or any questions related to contributions, gifts and grantmaking can be directed to Lora Roth, Administrator for the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation at 319-385-8728 or lora@kilj.com.