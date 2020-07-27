1 Teen Killed, 3 injured in Davis County Accident

One teen has died and three teenagers were injured when the vehicle they were riding in went off a Davis County road Friday night. 17 year old Isaac Schmucker, of Bloomfield, was driving westbound on Jaguar Trail at about 11:30 pm when the vehicle went off the roadway and tipped over ejecting all four occupants. 19 year old Cora Schmucker was killed. The driver, along with 16 year old Noah Schmucker and 14 year old Amos Schmucker, all of Bloomfield were injured ad taken to the Davis County Hospital.