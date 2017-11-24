Zola M. (Mrs. Clyde) Hunsaker

Zola M. (Mrs. Clyde) Hunsaker, 101, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, November 23, 2017 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

A funeral service for Mrs. Hunsaker will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 25, at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The Rev. Dan Buck will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. The family will be present to receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday evening.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.

Mrs. Hunsaker, the former Zola M. O’Neil, was born August 7, 1916 near Revere, Clark Co. Missouri. She was the daughter of Lindsay E. and Effie (Parsons) O’Neil. The family moved to Iowa when Zola was 1 year old. She grew up and attended school in Ft. Madison. On February 24, 1935 in Revere, MO, Zola was united in marriage to Clyde John Hunsaker. Mr. Hunsaker died Saturday, February 23, 2002 in Mt. Pleasant.

Mrs. Hunsaker worked on the production line of the Sheaffer Pen Company in Ft. Madison. She was a gifted seamstress, and did sewing and mending for many people. In 1962, she and her husband moved their family to Mt. Pleasant. For many years, Zola was the bookkeeper for the Hunsaker Trucking Co in M. Pleasant.

In her more active years, Zola was a member of the Women of the Moose. She loved dancing and attended many area dances with her husband, At home, Zola liked to read, solve crossword puzzles and tend to her garden. She enjoyed bird watching and feeding the birds (most especially cardinals and finches). The couple had a trailer on the Skunk River and enjoyed the many fish frys they hosted. Zola loved to watch Jeopardy and golf, even though she had never played golf.

Those thankful for sharing in Zola’s life include her 4 children – Neil Hunsaker and his wife Linda of Mt. Pleasant, Veda Foster and Ron Hunsaker and his wife Judy all of Burlington, and Donna Kohn of Sunnyvale, CA, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren and several step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Her parents, husband, 6 brothers – Berle, Orval, Aaron, Floyd, Irvin O’Neil and one in infancy, 2 sons-in-law – John Foster and Lloyd Kohn and a great granddaughter precede Zola in death.