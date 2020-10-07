Zach Peiffer

Mt. Pleasant – Zachariah “Zach” Benjamin Peiffer, 20, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

Born March 20, 2000, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Zach was the son of Benjamin and Teresa (Greenland) Peiffer. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Zach was a member of Faith Christian Outreach Church.

Zach loved to watch sports, especially racing and Hawkeye football and basketball. He was a great Minnesota Viking fan. He enjoyed being with other kids.

Surviving are his father, Ben of MT. Pleasant; a brother, Marcus (Brittany) Myers of Palm Coast, FL; a sister Elizabeth “Liz” Peiffer of Mt Pleasant; and five nieces and nephews, Chloe, Vaughn, Dewy, Charlie, and Angie Myers. Zach was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa.

Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel from 5:30 -7:30 PM with family present. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11:00 AM at Faith Christian Outreach Center with Pastor Gary Van Nyhuis officiating. A memorial fund has been established to help with funeral expenses. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Zach and his family. www.powellfuneralhomes.com