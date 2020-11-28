Yvonne Sloan

Yvonne Sloan, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Henry County Health Center.

Yvonne was born November 23, 1941, in Henry County, Iowa, daughter of Charles and Emma (Vaughn) DeVol. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1960 and attended Nursing School in Burlington. Yvonne was united in marriage to W. Wray Sloan on July 14, 1962 at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Yvonne and Wray made their home in the Mt. Pleasant community where she worked as a nurse for the Burlington and Mt. Pleasant hospitals on the OB floor for many years. She was also an EMT for Henry County Ambulance Service. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and loved helping with church activities and singing in the choir. Yvonne enjoyed playing cards, sewing, cooking, taking care of others and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Yvonne is survived by her husband Wray; 4 children, Tamra (Scott) Gilmore of Mt. Pleasant, Robin Sloan of Mt. Pleasant, Barbara (John) Martin of Winfield, and John (Jennifer) Sloan of Winfield; 5 granddaughters Miranda (Jared) Young, Hayle (Tyler) Schildknecht, Emalee Martin, Carlee Sloan, and Brylee Sloan; great grandson Micah Dean Schildknecht; brother Alan (Truly) DeVol of New Braunfels, TX and sister Linda Sloan of Mt. Pleasant.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 4, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, the family will be present 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for U of I Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The service will be livestreamed on Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.