Yvonne “Bonnie” Hollenbeck

Yvonne “Bonnie” Hollenbeck, 85, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at SunnyBrook Assisted Living of Mt. Pleasant.

According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. A Celebration of Bonnie’s Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements