You are Invited to Annual Gardening Symposium

It is time to register for the 11th Annual Henry County Master Gardener Symposium! We hope you plan to attend the symposium on March 4, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main, in Mt Pleasant.

Henry County Master Gardeners present the 11th Annual Spring Symposium. The symposium will be held on Saturday, March 4th at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. The event is open to all gardeners and offers something for everyone! The morning keynote is Dr. Jim Pease, Former ISU Wildlife Specialist, speaking on “Possums Under the Porch: Managing Nuisance Wildlife”. The afternoon keynote speakers will be Lynn Grelk and Tina Loges, both Henry County Master Gardeners and HCHC Physical Therapist Assistants, discussing how to be “Fit for Gardening”.

As always, there will be a variety of breakout sessions to choose from. This year’s topics include straw bale gardening, super sempervivums, landscape design, conifers, pollinators, tree care, extending the growing season, container gardening, caterpillars, identifying prairie plants and more! One session is a gourd birdhouse “Make and Take”.

The registration fee is $30 and the registration deadline is February 24, 2017. Please note there will be no refunds on registrations. Here is a link to the schedule, class descriptions and registration form: http://www.extension.iastate.edu/henry/sites/www.extension.iastate.edu/files/henry/2017%20MG%20Program%20Schedule.pdf

Registration starts at 8:30 am. Lunch is included with your registration fee and the day will wrap up around 4 pm.

If you would like to register and pay with a credit or debit card, please call Traci at the Henry County Extension Office at 319-385-8126. Otherwise, please print and mail your registration to:

Henry County Extension Office

Attn: Spring Symposium

127 N Main

Mount Pleasant, IA 52641