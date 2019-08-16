Yet Another Phone Scam

On August 15th, 2019, at approximately 5:00PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a scam/fraud incident. The reporting party received a call indicating that a family member was traveling out of state and had been arrested. The caller informed them that the family member needed bond money in order to be released from jail. A request was made for the individual to send money by transfer services to a “bondsman” out of state to have the family member released.

If a resident is unsure of any call received or suspect it to be a possible scam/fraud call they are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office. This should be done before any identifying information or money is shared with/sent to the calling party. If an individual ask for you to send money by transfer services (Western Union, Wal-Mart transfer, gift cards, loadable debit cards, etc) this is a strong indicator of a possible scam/fraud incident.