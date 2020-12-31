Yenchay Baccam Tangkhpanya

Yenchay Baccam Tangkhpanya, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Yenchay was born August 9, 1954, in Xiangkhouan, Laos, daughter of Toan and Choum Baccam. She was united in marriage to Tony Tangkhpanya. Yenchay and Tony made their home in Mt. Pleasant in 1979, where they owned and operated Yenchay’s Market on the downtown square. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant and Lao Association of Southeast Iowa. She enjoyed taking walks, tending to her garden, ballroom dancing, cooking and spending time with friends.

Yenchay is survived by her husband Tony of Mt. Pleasant, daughter Christine Le of Cedar Rapids, two sons, Jeremy Tangkhpanya of Nevada, IA, and Jesse Tangkhpanya, San Francisco, CA; three brothers and five sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Bonnie Baccam.

Visitation will be held 12:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at a later date.