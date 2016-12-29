YEAR IN REVIEW SPORTS 3RD QUARTER

YEAR IN REVIEW 2016 JULY THRU SEPTEMBER

The MPHS softball team won their 1st softball conference championship since 2001 and their 3rd in school history, they ended the regular season 12-4 in the conference, 1 game ahead of Keokuk and were 27-9 overall going into tournament time. The 10th ranked Panthers made it to the Regional final at #6 ranked Oskaloosa and fell by a score of 6-0, they wrapped up a 28-10 season.

The Southeast Conference all-conference selections for softball. For the MPHS softball team they had 4 players selected to 1st team all conference honors: Jackie Fraise, Chi Glaha, Bailey Johnson and Anni Liechty. Bailey Johnson was selected as the conference MVP. Sarah Moffett was chosen 2nd team all conference, Allison Buckert and Kaley White were honorable mention all conference. Academic all conference honors went to: Allison Buckert, Morgan Fraise, Julie Lasswell, Cali Liechty,Abbie Liechty, Sarah Moffett, and Kirsten Smith.

Bailey Johnson of the Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team has received more post season honors. Bailey was named 1st team All State Class 4A. During her just completed junior season she batted .500, struck out just 8 times while walking 27 times in 108 at bats. She also scored 32 runs, knocked in 69 RBI’s, had 14 doubles, 2 triples and had a school record 15 homeruns. Bailey’s pitching stats were impressive also. She had a 16-2 record, pitched 120 innings, her earned run average was 2.45, had 97 strikeouts and walked just 8 batters.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team dropped their District Final contest to 4th ranked Fairfield partly because they dropped the ball 9 times and the Trojans used those 9 errors to roll to an 11-4 win. Mt. Pleasant ended the year 19-18 overall and finished 2nd in the Southeast Conference with a 10-4 record.

The Southeast Conference has announced their all conference selections for baseball.

The Mt. Pleasant Baseball team had 3-1st team all conference selections: Dalton Shull, Pat Canby and Cooper Huckabone. Making 2nd team were: Levi Parkevich, Cale Christner and Zach Ebling. Caleb Potts and Tyler Davis were named honorable mention, Davis also was academic all conference. Cameron Bauman was the player of the year in the Southeast Conference.

The 44th annual North-South All Star High School Football Game was played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The North squad outscored the South 49-35 to pick up the win. In true All-Star game fashion there wasn’t much defense as the two offenses were able to pile up a combined total of almost 900 yards of offense. Three KILJ area players played for the South team, Keegan Pullis of Mt. Pleasant, Sam Jennings of Winfield Mt. Union and Jackson Gerot from Waco. Proceeds from the game go to benefit Shriners Hospitals that provide care to severely ill children.

The MPHS baseball team had one player make All-District 2nd team. Pat Canby was named 2nd team All-District at shortstop by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association.

Kiley Miller won the Mt. Pleasant Golf and country Club men’s championship for the 2nd year in a row. Troy Stith finished as runnerup, Jim Becker defeated Mike Wilson in the consolation match.

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference volleyball tournament was won by 10th ranked Mediapolis for the 2nd year in a row defeating #6 ranked Class 1A Holy Trinity Catholic 25-22, 25-15. Mediapolis is 17-3 and HTC is 20-1, In the 3rd place consolation match Burlington Notre Dame swept Highland.

The MPHS Homecoming Powder Puff football game on Evans Field in Mt. Pleasant was full of action as the Seniors won over the Juniors 20-18.