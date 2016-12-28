YEAR IN REVIEW SPORTS 2ND QUARTER

YEAR IN REVIEW 2016 APRIL-MAY-JUNE

Iowa Wesleyan University inducted 3 more athletes into the Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame. Harold “Tack” Tackleson from the class of 1931, Don Grensing from the class of 1952 and Catherin L. Borck Frahm from the class of 1986. The induction ceremonies took place on campus on April 15th. The Hall of Fame ceremony once again tied into the student-athlete awards program. Lexa Mahr received the Female Outstanding Scholar Athlete award. Zac Cronkhite was named the Male Outstanding Scholar-Athlete award.

This year’s Male Outstanding Athlete of the Year went to Caleb Huss.

The 2015-16 Female Outstanding Athlete of the Year was awarded to Rachel Williams.

Iowa Wesleyan softball team finished the regular season with a 14-24 record. They went 6-10 in the SLIAC and finished in eighth in the conference standings.

Two former Mt. Pleasant High School football players signed on with professional teams as free agents after the NFL draft had wrapped up. Henry Krieger-Coble who played tight end for the Iowa Hawkeyes signed with World Champion Denver Broncos and has been on their scout team this season and Leonard Wester who was a standout offensive tackle at Missouri Western signed with Tampa Bay where he is the back up left offensive tackle. These are believed to be the first former Panther players to move onto the NFL, Nick Kerr a former Panther played in the arena football league.

Former Mt. Pleasant High School track standouts competed at Drake. Logan Mulford a junior at Central College finished 8th in the high jump going 6’ 11 ¾”, Mulford leads NCAA D-III jumpers and just finished 2nd at the indoor national championships.

Cole Phillips freshman hurdler at UNI ran on the Panthers shuttle hurdle team, they were DQ’d in the preliminaries.

Mt. Pleasant High School girls’ and boys’ track teams both captured Southeast Conference championships at Keokuk. The Panther girls won the title for the 6th straight year with 108 points, Fairfield challenged with 103 points in 2nd.

The Panther boys won the title for the 9th time in 10 tears with 155 points ahead of 2nd place Fairfield with 92.

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference had their conference meets. The Pekin girls and boys teams won the team championships in the North Meet run at Wapello, girls scored 180 points ahead of 2nd place Mediapolis with 84.5 The Pekin boys won with 167.5 points ahead of Mediapolis with 126 in 2nd and WMU in 3rd with 84.5.

In the Southern Division West Burlington-Notre Dame won both the girls and boys titles. Ladies had 199 points and the boys won with 192.

The Burlington girls’ track team finished 8th in the Mississippi Athletic Conference track meet, they scored 18.5 points, Pleasant Valley won the event with 158 points.

Burlington boys track team finished last at the boys’ conference meet with 9 points, Pleasant Valley won with 185 points

The 7th and 8th grade boys and girls track teams competed at the state track meet in Ames.

The 7th grade boys placed 4th overall in the large class division(3A & 4A), with just 5 athletes competing.

Copper Pullis won 1st place in the shot put with a throw of 36’10” and 1st place in the discus with a throw of 122’8.”

Mitchell Moothart jumped 15’7” for 2nd place in the long jump.

In 100M hurdles, Brevin Wilson placed 2nd with time of 15.8 and Jack Johnson was 4th with a time of 17.3.

Brennen Bender placed 6th in the 100M dash with a time of 14.12.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Jack Johnson, Brennan Bender, Mitchell Moothart, and Brevin Wilson won 1st place and set a new school record and a new state meet record with a time of 1:08:36.

The same 4 boys also won the 4×100 relay with a time of 58:8.

Iowa Wesleyan Tiger baseball team finished 14-25 overall and 8-14 in SLIAC play. They finished third in the West Division after going 6-6 on their side.

Southeast Conference Girls’ Tennis Tournament, played in Fairfield.

Team Scores: Fairfield 16

Keokuk 14

Mt Pleasant 12

Ft Madison 12

#6 Singles: Quin Whaley FINISHED 1ST

#3 Doubles: ThuanTran/Quin Whaley FINISHED 1ST

The #4 ranked MPHS girls’ golf team finished 3rd in the Southeast Conference meet hosted by #1 ranked Washington. The Demons captured the title with a 349, #2 ranked Fairfield shot 375 for 2nd and the #4 ranked Panthers were 3rd shooting 392. Haley Booton was low for Mt. Pleasant with an 85, and that was good for 4th place in medalist competition that was won by Washington’s Deanna Peiffer who shot a 75. Other Panther scores: Cali Liechty 101, Annie Liechty 103, Aly Lowe 103, Keri Herr 104 and Chloe Beavers 132.

Ft. Madison won the Southeast Conference Golf Tournament that was originally scheduled at the Sheaffer Memorial Course in Ft. Madison and moved to Fairfield because of wet grounds. The Bloodhounds shot 328, Mt. Pleasant finished 2nd with a 333, Fairfield 334, Washington 335 and Keokuk shot 343. Medalist was Nick Higgins of Fairfield with a 74, Jeff Cox of Mt. Pleasant was runner-up with a 76. Other Panther scores: Trevor Mabeus 80, Riley Kempker shot 87, Trace White 90, Bailey Shelledy 94, Jacob Feldman 95.

Ft. Madison won the Southeast Conference title in tennis Tuesday on their home court. The Bloodhounds scored 24, Fairfield 2nd with 12, Keokuk 3rd with 10 and Mt. Pleasant was 4th with 8 points. The best finish for the Panthers was Ben Zihlman winning in the #1 singles, in doubles Zihlman teamed with Matt Thorne to finish 2nd in #1 doubles.

The 7th girls Conference Track Meet was held in Fort Madison Tuesday May 10. Mount Pleasant 7th grade girls finished 2nd overall. Individual results are as follows:

1st place:

100 meter hurdles Karsyn Lamm 17.81

4×400 meter relay (Makenna Schinstock, Grace Kelly, Elli Liechty, Anna Ostby) 4:48.19

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boys won the team title at the conference meet they hosted. Panthers won the team title by a 73 point margin and complete an undefeated season. 1st place finishers: 4×800 relay Dakota Triska, Jayden Davis, Nick McCormick and Brody Bender. Shuttle Hurdle relay-Kang Trong, Rylan Seberg, Wong Mai and Konnor Peterson. 1600 medley relay-Andres Lorenzo, Dakota Triska, J.J. Jacobs and Brody Bender. Konnor Peterson 10 flight hurdles. 800 medley relay-Cade Kelgord, Logan Bass, Noel Lopez and Konnor Peterson. Brody Bender won the 800 meter run, Jayden Davis the discus, and Konnor Peterson the high jump.

The MPHS boys’ golf team finished 3rd in the Class 3A golf sectional played at Flint Hills in Burlington. Keokuk won the team title with a 321 score, MPHS was 3rd shooting 339, their scores: Trevor Mabeus 82, Trace White and Riley Kempker shot 85, Jeff Cox 87, Jacob Feldman 90, Bailey Shellman 95.

.

The MPHS boys’ tennis team was represented by Ben Zihlman at the State Individual Tennis Championships in Waterloo May 27th and 28th.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced their All-Conference awards for the 2016 baseball season. Iowa Wesleyan had two players receive honors for their efforts on the field this year.

Chazz Brown was named Third Team All-Conference Utility.

Justin Katich was the final Tigers to be named to the All-Conference team. He was selected to the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship team for the 2016 season.

The Mt. Pleasant High School girls’ tennis team competed in the IGHSAU Region 4, 1A Team Tennis Tournament , Mt Pleasant fell to Fairfield 5-2 to end the year with a final dual record of 4-5.

Tran & Whaley finished the year undefeated at #3 doubles going 10-0, and were the Southeast Conference champions at #3 doubles.

Danville-New London won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference boys’ soccer tournament at Central Lee. The Bears beat Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union 1-0, after 2 overtimes they won the match on penalty kicks.

Logan Mulford who high jumps for Central College won the Iowa Conference high jump title at 6′ 7 1/2″, Central College won the team title, Mulford is a Mt. Pleasant High School graduate.

The United States Collegiate Athletic Association announced their 2016 Softball National All-Academic Teams. The Iowa Wesleyan softball team had five members earn National All-Academic Honors. Caitlin O’Neill, Kassie Vazquez, Alli Willis, Skyler Rodgers, and Samantha McIlwain each maintained a 3.5 or higher to receive the honors while balancing their softball responsibilities.

The USCAA National All-Academic team for the 2016 baseball season. Iowa Wesleyan had four athletes receive the award for this season. Jarred Boyer, Cole Fanselow, Travis Kostello, and Alex Payne each met the criteria in the classroom to be awarded with National All-Academic honors. Cole Fanselow and Jarred Boyer are both business majors, while Payne is a pre-med major and Kostello is majoring in biology.

The 2016 State Coed Track Meet was held in Des Moines. The MPHS girls did not score any points at the state meet but did achieve some season best performances. The MPHS boys scored 11 points and finished 23rd, the shuttle hurdle relay team finished 3rd and Cori Fitten finished 4th in the discus to score the points. Bryce Achen of Waco brought home a gold medal in the 200 meter dash. Carson McSorely of New London placed 4th in the 400 meter hurdles.

The Mt. Pleasant High School girls’ golf team won the Region 4 Final at Grinnell’s Oakland Acres Golf Course and advance onto the state competition in Ames. Scores were: Mount Pleasant – State Qualifer 345 Washington – State Qualifier 356……. Individual Qualifiers to compete in medalist play at state: Keri Herr, Haley Booton, and Cali Liechty, medalist qualifiers for state.

New London returned to the Class 1A girls’ golf championships. The Tigers won the Regional at Knoll Ridge golf Course in North English by a whopping 65 strokes shooting a 326 to Iowa Valley’s 391 which also qualified them for state. New London’s Casey Noble was medalist shooting 77, Emma Pry shot 80 and Paetyn Prottsman 81 qualified to play in medalist competition

Eight Mt. Pleasant middle school girls traveled to Central College In Pella to the Iowa Association of Coaches Pentathlon Track and Field Meet. Of the 67 girls entered from across the state, Mt. Pleasant was recognized with two girls finishing in the top 10. Serenity Keomanivong was awarded a 3rd place medal and Maggy Christoforo was recognized finishing in 9th place. The team was then called forward to receive the second place overall plaque.

Mt. Pleasant had some middle school boys compete in the state pentathlon. Konnor Peterson was 3rd overall with 2286 points, Hoang Mai finished 5th with 2094 a and Khang Truong was 11th with 1642.

The MPHS boys’ soccer team had their season come to an end in the opening round of the soccer substate tournament. The Panthers fell to Keokuk 3-2.

Burlington downed Mt. Pleasant in girls’ Regional Tournament soccer action by a score of 10-0 in Burlington. M.P. ends the year 8-8,

Ben Zihlman a Junior at Mt. Pleasant High School lost both his matches at the State Singles Tennis Tournament in Cedar Rapids. Lost to #3 seed A.J. Jackson a Senior from Knoxville in the 1st round and lost to Ryan Kucera of Creston-O.M. a senior by 6-4, 6-0.

Logan Mulford a Junior at Central College in Pella finished 2nd in the high jump at the NCAA-III Outdoor Championships held in Waverly, Iowa. Logan a former Mt. Pleasant Panther cleared 6′ 10 3/4″. The winner cleared the same height and won on fewer misses.

The MPHS girls’ golf team finished 6th in the State Golf Tournament played at Coldwater Links Course in Ames shooting a 394-39-786, Washington won the team title for the 2nd year in a row with 351-364-715, Fairfield was 2nd 369-363-732. Cali Liechty was low for the Panthers shooting 95-95-190, Haley Booton had 95-98-193, Ally Lowe 102-98-200, Keri Herr 102-101-203, Annie Liechty 104-110-214, Chloe Beavers shot 112-113-225. Haley Booton for the 2nd year in a row was named 1st team All-State and Cali Liechty was named 2nd team All-State. Sarah Nacos of Washington again was medalist shooting 78-76-154, Lindsey Repp of Fairfield was runner-up 83-80-163.

The New London Tigers girls’ golf team won the State Championship in Class 1A golf after shooting a two day total 666 going 337 on Tuesday and 329 on Wednesday. Akron Westfield finished as runner-up at 740. In medalist play Emma Pry finished runnerup with a 775-76-151 total one stroke better than teammate Casey Noble who shot 76-76-152. Medalist champion was Samantha Knight with a 73-73-146 score. The other Tiger scores were: Paetyn Prottsman 94-88-182, Frankie Johnson 93-89-182, Morgan Oliver shot 93-95-188 This is the 1st state golf title for coach Greg Lerdal and the New London Tiger girls golf team.

The MP girls’ tennis team had their awards/recognition banquet. Letter winners included Sr. Aline Thiengmany-2nd, Sr. Afton Engberg-2nd, So. Meagan Sutherland-1st, Jr. Kylie Sourwine-1st, Jr. Thuan Tran-1st, So. Quin Whaley-1st, and Jr. Sheyanne Walter 1st.

Special Award winners: Captain-Aline Thiengmany

Most Victorious Player-Quin Whaley (18)

Most Improved Player-Thuan Tran

Co-Most Improved J.V. Players-Fr. Cara Canby & Fr. Shaleen Thiengmany

Fairfield and Mt. Pleasant battled in an alumni football game at Fairfield Saturday night and the Trojans won 61-20. Both teams thank the fans for their support, and each team will be donating over $1,000 to local charities.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced their All District players for the spring 2016 season.

Class 4A area players:

Haley Booton Mt. Pleasant

Cali Liechty Mt. Pleasant

Coach of the year Jim Kelly Mt. Pleasant

Class 1A area players:

Emma Pry New London

Morgan Oliver New London

Paetyn Prottsman New London

Casey Noble New London

Frankie Johnson New London

Sophie Kongable Winfield-Mt. Union

Coach of the year was Greg Lerdal of New London

Iowa Wesleyan University teacher and advisor Valerie Unkrich received the highest award presented by the Iowa Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. Unkrich has been a member of the association since 1975. She was presented with the Honor Award at the annual convention held in Indianola. To qualify for the award a recipient must be a member of the association, have at least 10 years of professional involvement, show distinctive leadership and distinguished and meritorious service. Unkrich has been teaching at the college level at IWU, before that Unkrich taught at the elementary, middle school and high school level and also has worked as a private exercise coach.