Year in Review News 4th Quarter

So many of the headlines in the last quarter of 2016 revolved around actions and decisions that would set up coming headlines in 2017. October 4 Iowa Wesleyan University announced a major financial partnership with the USDA and Two River’s Bank that would move the school into a new era. When the 4th quarter began campaigning was still taking place as candidates continued to visit Southeast Iowa and various organizations held forums and debates. By the end of the quarter a new president was elected and in many cases Republicans won more votes than Democrats setting up a transition of power heading into 2017. Other transitions were also in the works….A vote on dissolving Mt. Union was tied up until one single absentee ballot came in to break the tie, ultimately sending the little town on down the path to un-incorporating. Mt. Pleasant city officials were transitioning into new offices at the Public Library civic center and the old city hall was auctioned off to Dr. Alfred and Debra Savage for $55,000. Winfield Mt. Union School district held a serious of community meetings thru out the quarter as it moved towards a decision on a 9.5 million dollar bond vote coming in February 2017. The Mt. Pleasant district continued to explore heating and cooling options for the elementary buildings. A newly formed citizen committee met twice in the 4th quarter and will continue to meet in the new year to explore options to increase space for the Henry County Jail, with the possibility of recommending a bond vote in 2017. The Mt. Pleasant city council gave it’s approval to a development project at the corner of Grand Avenue and East Baker Street. Dirt work is set to begin this winter for a two-unit, 13, 800 square foot retail facility. One Site Development of Cedar Falls will begin construction in the spring and has already inked a deal with Dollar Tree and Hibbit Sports for occupancy sometime in 2017. The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors approved a $1 million low-interest loan to the City of Mount Pleasant for the development of new rental housing. The City will use the $1 million Workforce Housing Loan to assist in the construction of the Heather Branch Estates, which will include 24 rental units. And during the Mt. Pleasant City Council’s final meeting of the year, plans for another major street improvement project were set in motion. Hearth and Home Technologies announced plans for an expansion coming in 2017. During the last months of 2016 local city and economic development officials took actions that would help with that future project.

Following an investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa DCI, the Henry County Attorney’s office announced plans to prosecute an individual involved in a deadly car crash in April. Justin Hay is charged with homicide by vehicle and hit and run resulting in a death. Hays trial was originally set for December 13 but various motions pushed the trial into January, 2017 in Henry County District Court. Lindy Greenfield of Mt. Pleasant died of injuries received in an accident April 9 on North Grand Avenue in Mt. Pleasant. Hay was in the vehicle that collided with Greenfield’s. He fled the scene but was discovered April 18 at the Jefferson County Hospital.

Some other highlights from the 4th quarter…

October 15 the Mt. Pleasant Panther Marching Band received its’ 30th consecutive number 1 rating at the State Marching Festival.

During a special presentation in December the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation awarded $119,650 to 27 County organizations. An estimated 20,000 people will benefit from this 12th round of grants to be made by the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation.

A Christmas Morning fire did major damage to the first and second floor of the Mark and Jessica Nelson home in Mt. Pleasant. The fire department responded just after 4 am to 1007 West Saunders after a neighbor spotted the fire and called 911. 18 fire fighters were on the scene for about 3 hours and then were called back just after 10 am when the fire rekindled. The couple had just finished a major remodel of the house but had not completely moved in so no one was home at the time. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

And finally during the last week of the year Henry County Magistrate Judge Tim Leichty administered the oath of office to the recently re-elected county officials. Supervisors Greg Moeller and Gary See stood with Auditor Shelly Barber and Sheriff Rich McNamee as they promised to serve the county to the best of their ability going forward into the new year.