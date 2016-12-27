Year In Review News 2nd Quarter

The second quarter of 2016 began in April on a positive note…April 4 Hearth & Home Technologies announced it would expand its manufacturing operations in Mount Pleasant. The company is increasing the production capacity including incorporating gas hearth products for its Monessen brand. Already one of the largest employers in the area, the move is expected to add 40-plus jobs. To better serve customers and make room for this additional manufacturing capacity, the regional distribution center currently housed in Mount Pleasant will be relocated within Iowa.

Tuesday April 5 New London School district voters went to the polls and passed a $2.5 million dollar bond issue with 88%. 654 voters said yes and 85 said no to funding continued facility improvements that include new roofing and a new outdoor athletic facility.

The Iowa High School Jazz Championships were held in Des Moines Tuesday April 5 and the Winfield Mt. Union Jazz Band brought home the class 1A first place trophy, for the first time in the school’s jazz band history. WMU unseated reigning champion North Mahaska. North Mahaska won titles in 2015, 2014, 2012 and 2011. The WMU Jazz band is made up of 7th through 12th graders and are directed by Logan Vander Weil. WMU has qualified for the past 6 years getting their highest finish of fifth last year. Mt. Pleasant High School’s Jazz band placed fifth in class 3A at the State Jazz Championships. The judges recognized three Mt. Pleasant musicians as outstanding soloists. They were Devon Caryl on trombone, Trevor Linkin on tenor sax and Aminn Ellis on alto sax.

May 7 during the 2016 Iowa Wesleyan Commencement ceremony Kelly Danaher was names Teacher of the Year. She is associate Professor of Paychology. Outstanding student award was presented to Joseph Lennon who graduated Magna Cum Laude in business administration.

Lindy Greenfield of Mt. Pleasant died April 21 from injuries received in an April 9 car accident. The details of an accident that occurred Saturday night in Mt. Pleasant on north Grand Avenue were not immediately clear. One other person was injured and one person fled the scene. The individual who ran was later identified at Justin Hay. Hay was located at the Jefferson County Hospital April 18. Later in the year criminal charges would be filed against Hay.

May 11 Bob Dodds, ISU Assistant Vice President for County Services announced that Janet Smith of Mt. Pleasant has accepted the position of regional director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach serving Louisa, Henry, Des Moines and Lee Counties.

May 11 The lower level of the Court House was filled with government officials, citizens, veterans and business people taking part in the ceremony designating Henry County as the 36th Home Base Iowa Community. The mix of members of the military and members of the business community was important. Home Base Iowa is a state initiative to encourage veterans and transitioning service members to find employment with Iowa companies. The initiative taps into this skilled and motivated workforce to fill growing employment opportunities. The keynote was delivered by Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Lt. Gov left the court house headed immediately for the east edge of town to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility for Pleasant Manor Care Center. As she donned a hardhat she commented she liked wearing one because they mean economic development at that hard hats are a sign of progress.

Work began immediately on the brand new care center and the owner, Linda Juckette of Capstone Management said she is on the fast track to see the facility open by April of 2017. Juckette purchased about 11 and half acres from the county located south of HyVee to build a new home for the residents of Pleasant Manor.

In May the Mt. Union City Council passed a Resolution of intent…the first step towards a vote to unincorporated. The process for a city to unincorporate isn’t easy or quick. It would take the small Henry County community the rest of the year to come to some sort of conclusion regarding its future.

June 1 Heartway Bancorporation Corp., the holding company of Wayland State Bank, announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Peoples State Bank in Winfield. The agreement is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, which would happen in the fourth quarter of 2016. Wayland State Bank operates bank locations in Wayland and Mt. Pleasant. With the addition of the Peoples State Bank in Winfield the consolidation will create an estimated combined asset value of $118 million.

June 7 was primary election day. As far as races… incumbents Gary See and Greg Moeller were the top two vote getters in the Republican Primary for the Henry County Board of Supervisors. There were three candidates but voters could only vote for two. Craig Stauffer was the third candidate. See and Moeller would be on the general election ballot in November without competition. Danny Graber of rural Mt. Pleasant became the Republicans choice to challenge Democrat Rich Taylor for Taylor’s seat representing District 42 in the Iowa Senate. All of Henry County is in the district but it also reaches into parts of Washington, Jefferson and Lee Counties. Graber also took the lead in those counties, as well.

In a special meeting June 15 the Mt. Pleasant school board voted to enter a three year agreement with Property Partners LLC to lease space at the corner of Washington and Grand for the Mt. Pleasant School district central office. The board chose to rent at this time rather than buy due to some upcoming facility projects like air conditioning the elementary schools. During the same meeting the board passed a resolution to tentatively approve financial support for a lighting project at Mapleleaf Athletic complex. The Athletic Boosters are spear heading the effort to replace the current lighting system that’s been in use since the complex was built in the 1970’s. The Boosters asked for about $100,000 in financial support but the district has to put the project out for bid due to the estimated total $261,000 engineers estimate even tho the boosters are going to fund about half that amount.

June 29 the Lee County Communication Center received a 911 call in reference to a bank robbery at the Fort Madison Bank and Trust Co. The Fort Madison Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the bank at approximately 10:12 AM and discovered a male subject running from the bank. As they approached the suspect, he fired multiple rounds in the direction of the officers, striking a patrol squad. Officers returned fire and one round struck the suspect in the torso. He was transported to the Fort Madison Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The responding officers were not injured.