KILJ News Year in Review: Quarter 4

October 30 American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, in collaboration with Main Street America, announced the winners of the 2019 Partners in Preservation: Main Streets program. The 13 winners included the Mount Pleasant Union Block. Winners were determined by a public voting campaign conducted online at VoteYourMainStreet.org. Members of the public were also able to cast their votes in person at open house events held by each local site between Sept. 24 and Oct. 29. The Union Block received $105,000 as its’ share of the total 2 million dollar grant. Adding to that Main Street Mt. Pleasant won an additional $50,000 for having the most in-person votes at its open house events. The funds will be used to continue preservation of the building located on the north side of the Mt. Pleasant Square particularly focusing on the 32 unique trefoil windows.

The new Mt. Pleasant High School FFA sponsor Matt Jones didn’t waste any time giving students in the new program the opportunity to experience first-hand the enormity and impact of the National Future Farmers of America organization. He took Grace Sheets, Jack Schmilfenig and Mitchel Moothart to the national convention at the end of October in Indianapolis.

For the first time school and city elections were held on the same date on November 5. Here are some of the highlights from voting in Henry County….The Mount Pleasant School District proposition for the continuation of the Voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy passed by a vote of 464 to 101. There was a race in the school board elections in the New London district. Six people were running for the three open seats. The three top vote getters were Jesse Howard, Tasha Gipple and Tim Meyers. There was only one open seat on the WACO school board representing District 2 and there were three candidates. Jared Achen unofficially received the most votes. There was also an open seat in District 1 and only one candidate…Megan Waterhouse. Highlights from the city elections: No one ran for Mayor of Winfield but there were 23 write-in votes for William Bender for the position and he agreed to take the job. David Tedrow, Matt Francy and Mary Hoyer were elected to fill the three open seats on the Salem city council. There were four candidates in all. There were three mayoral candidates in Hillsboro. Jaime Ludwig received the most votes. Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber said she had expected possible confusion with the combined elections for city and school boards. There were some people that went to the wrong polling site but it didn’t cause any real problems. She said several people called her office ahead to find out where to vote. She also reported there was only 10% voter turnout for the elections.

Iowa Wesleyan University was excited to announce a new Agribusiness program to begin in the fall of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for an agriculture business career in jobs that contribute to the production, processing, distribution, marketing, financing, and development of agricultural merchandise and resources. It is also aimed to educate students with an agriculture background and sound business principles so they can return home after graduation and work in agriculture-related businesses that support the local farms or run their family farm business.

NOVEMBER 9… the day Henry County residents had been waiting for……a chance to see their tax dollars at work. The new henry county jail and law center was finished and ready for public tours. After approving a bond referendum of a little over 9 million dollars and watching the building go up on Grand Avenue over the last 18 months taxpayers can check out the up to date, safe and secure facility. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting to kick off the tours.

Eight defendants are facing federal criminal charges as part of a multi-year joint federal and state investigation of a large drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington, Iowa. Five of the federal defendants were arrested November 19, 2019. The charges stem from a long-term investigation conducted by numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies including: the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce; Burlington, Iowa, Police Department; Des Moines County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office; West Central Illinois Taskforce; Drug Enforcement Administration; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; Henry County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office; Mt. Pleasant Police Department; Sheriff and police departments from Des Moines, Lee, Johnson, Louisa, Washington and Muscatine Counties. As well as law enforcement agencies from various communities in Illinois.

William G. Saunders, the first cousin to Mount Pleasant’s founder Presley Saunders, was president of the First National Bank, a local businessman and entrepreneur. Upon his death in 1899 the William G. Saunders Trust Fund was established as a charity fund to benefit qualified residents of Henry County. November 19, current fund trustee Elizabeth Garrels presented the local Fellowship Cup $39,220.13, closing out the fund. According to Cup Director Ken Brown the generous gift will benefit the Bridges Out of Poverty program and other community needs.

During the 4th quarter of 2019 the meetings regarding the future of Emergency Medical Services in Henry County continued. The topic every time was the proposal from the hospital for transitioning Emergency Medical Services to the County. The supervisors were working to understand why the hospital can’t continue to own the ambulance service. It’s a complicated issue but both sides are on the same side when it comes to making sure Henry County continues to receive the necessary service. A Henry County Emergency Services committee was formed and met two times before the end of the year. The group was formed to explore the options for providing emergency medical services to county residents in the future and to make a recommendation to the county supervisors on whether or not to transition ownership of ems from Henry County Health Center to the County. As we move into the new year the committee is not yet ready to make a recommendation.