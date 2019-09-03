X-Factor: WACO’s Coble Shines as Warriors Get Set for Janesville

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — It’s a short list — perhaps just one deep — of the young men who caught a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and passed for a touchdown in week one of the Iowa High School football season last week.

Well, WACO’s Nik Coble is one of them.

Coble, a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end or weapon as head coach Chad Edeker told KILJ, showed why he is one of the area’s best players after leading WACO to a huge week one win over North Shelby, 48-38.

The southpaw gunslinger threw for 121 yards, ran for 151 more and added 23 through the air totaling six touchdowns in the victory.

“He is just so physical,” head coach Chad Edeker marveled.

“It’s such a change from when he was a freshman and sophomore when he just a tall, lanky kid, boy, now he is just a strong [player].”

WACO has also moved Coble to defensive end, where he starred there Friday night as well registering five tackles.

This week WACO will lock horns with Janesville who will thrashed Central Elkader 62-8 last week.

Edeker told KILJ he feels he’s catching Janesville at good time.

They run a similar triple option attack to his week one opponent, North Shelby.

“Janesville runs out of different formations but they’ll will throw more at you. They’ll run the veer, they’ll run powers, cross-bucks, sweeps and do a little more non-option football against us.”

Edeker is preparing for Janesville to want to throw the ball more against WACO this week as well.

Friday’s game will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. at WACO High School.

We’ll have updates from that game during our coverage of Mount Pleasant and Pella, Friday night.