Wrong Way Vehicle Hits Bridge

On October 8, 2019, at approximately 1:43AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Lee County Communications Center in Lee County, Iowa, that their ambulance personnel, while on a transport to Iowa City, observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 218 north of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, crash into a bridge. After Henry County Deputies and First Responders arrived on scene, it was found that a black, 2011, Toyota Camry had crashed into the end of the bridge in the 2000 Grid of U.S. Highway 218 in the southbound lanes of traffic. It was later found the driver, Thomas Allan Colthurst (63 years of age) of Washington, Iowa, had intentionally drove northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. Thomas sustained life threatening injuries and had to be air lifted by Med Force to the University of Iowa Hospitals. Assisting with the vehicle crash was the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Henry County Paramedics, and Med Force out of Burlington, Iowa.