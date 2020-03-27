Wrestling: Wesleyan Tabs Former Iowa State, Penn State Assistant Shawn Contos as Men’s Head Coach

(KILJ) — After a national search, the Iowa Wesleyan Athletics Department has announced that former Iowa State and Penn State coach Shawn Contos has been given the title of head coach of the Tiger men’s wrestling program.

“I am thrilled to announce the addition of Coach Contos to our coaching staff. His wealth of knowledge in freestyle and folkstyle wrestling, combined with his high energy and professionalism, make him an ideal candidate for this position“, said Director of Athletics, Derek Zander. “Under the combined leadership of Coach Contos and Coach Powell, I expect the Iowa Wesleyan wrestling program to grow and produce high-quality results, both on and off the mat.”

Coach Robert Powell — who was hired in earlier this school year — will take over the reins for our newly formed women’s program, while Contos director operations for the men’s program.

Both will work collaboratively to lead and grow men’s and women’s wrestling at Iowa Wesleyan University.

Contos brings with him over 20 years of experience as a wrestling coach, coaching alongside many notable wrestlers throughout his years.

Contos coached at Iowa State with Cael Sanderson and at Penn State with both Cody Sanderson and Casey Cunningham. While at PSU, Contos helped lead the team to four NCAA National Championship Titles.

With Iowa State, he helped lead the Cyclones to a BIG 12 Conference Championship. That season the Clones were third in the NCAA, as well as producing NCAA National Champion.

In 2012, Contos qualified for the US Olympic Trials.

Contos was as Junior National Champion in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman and was a 4X All-American Wrestler.

Contos was also chosen as the head coach for the Ohio Junior National Wrestling Team by USA Wrestling in 2008.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Iowa Wesleyan Wrestling Program. I want to thank President Plunkett, and Director of Athletics, Derek Zander, for this amazing opportunity. I am anxious to get to work on building a high-level wrestling program in Southeast Iowa. This region is a hotbed for wrestling, and I am excited for the chance to add to that culture. My family and I look forward to joining the Tiger Nation and producing champions on the mat and in the classroom.”