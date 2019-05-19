Wow, That Was Really Fun

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — In the blink of an eye it’s over.

Three days of celebrating local athletes at the State Track meet and just like that, it’s done.

But boy oh boy, was that fun.

I took this position full well knowing the transition from being comfortable — with parents, coaches, athletes — back in Humboldt, to relative uncertainty here in Mount Pleasant wouldn’t be easy.

That’s not to say it would be hard, but it’s just..different.

Different kids, different coaches, new parents to reach out to and build relationships with.

But this weekend, my first real opportunity to meet parents, coaches and student-athletes from Mount Pleasant and surrounding communities could have not went better, at least in my eyes.

Everyone this weekend was mature, well-mannered and above all else great people.

It takes a special type of young man or woman to let some new guy take their picture or badger them with questions after a race.

But they did it.

Time and time again.

It’s a testament to the area coaches — as well as you, the parents.

It’s a testament to the culture of the community.

Of course, I’m not John Kuehens — or even Koehler Wendt.

I’m the new guy.

But this weekend was the first time where I finally felt like I belonged.

I’ve met several very great people in this community already and I appreciate all the time and effort KILJ has given me to ingrain me into the community; but I thrive covering the area athletes.

Maybe it’s because I’m not all that much older than them and/or not so far removed from my glory days back in Green Bay, Wisconsin or the football field at Luther College.

I still think I can hurdle — my body does not, however.

Or, maybe it’s because I believe each kid — each competitor — has a unique story that’s worth telling.

I appreciate every interview I was given this weekend and every picture that was taken.

I look forward to continuing to foster a unique relationship with the parents, coaches and athletes of Mount Pleasant and surrounding areas.

And, over time, I think you’ll realize a couple of things about me:

Never hesitate to say “hi” — I’m one of the most outgoing people I know.

I’m passionate about what I do.

I like Leinenkugel Summer Shandy. 🙂

Thank you Mount Pleasant, New London, Mediapolis, Winfield-Mt. Union, Danville, and WACO for raising awesome student-athletes.

Baseball and softball starts Monday.

I can’t wait.