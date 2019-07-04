Work Release Escape

OTTUMWA – Aidan Alan Edward Miller, convicted of Assault While Participating in a Felony (708.3B) and other crimes in Wapello County, failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Friday.

Miller is a 32-year-old white male, height 6’0″, and weighs 260 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on May 9, 2019.

Persons with information on Miller’s whereabouts should contact local police.

For a picture of the escapee, please see the department’s Twitter account at @IowaCorrections.