Work release escape of Christopher Price

OTTUMWA – Christopher James Price, convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault- 3rd or Subsequent Offense and other crimes in Wapello County, failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required last night.

Price is a 53-year-old white male, height 5’11”, and weighs 233 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on February 6, 2020.

Persons with information on Price’s whereabouts should contact local police.

For a picture of the escapee, please see the department’s Twitter account at @IowaCorrections.

For more information on the state’s work release program, please see Iowa Code 904.901-904.910