Wonderful World Of Mepo On Display

The stage has been set for everyone to see the Wonderful World Of Mepo at this year’s Town And Country Days.

The two-day event, held in Mediapolis, showcases everything the community has to offer. From food to music, to a parade and more, you’ll find it on display in Mediapolis.

The Mediapolis Community Band and Choir will perform this year. Anyone wanting to be a part of the band and choir can do so by calling Peggy Aamodt at 319-394-3356. Anyone who has a love for music and enjoys playing is encouraged to join.

Calling all four year-olds! Bring your smiles and personalities and compete for the 2017 Prince and Princess Contest. Have mom or dad bring your smiles by Two Rivers Bank And Trust in Mediapolis to get your entry form and take a picture. Voting will take place at the ballot boxes, which will be placed at Two Rivers Bank And Trust, and at Mediapolis Savings Bank, starting August 11. The voting is done by placing a monetary donation into the contestant’s boxes. All proceeds go to fund Town And Country Days. The last day to place donations will be August 25 at noon.

All contestants will be introduced on the main stage at Town And Country Days on Friday night where they will be crowned and will all ride in the parade on Saturday. For more information, contact Kathy Strawhacker at 319-394-9620.

Speaking of parade! Iowa Largest Small Town Parade returns! Those wanting to take part in the parade are being asked to pre-register on the Town And Country Days Facebook page, or show up at the school parking lot on the day of the parade.

This year will be the last year for Town And Country Day’s parade organizer Mary Steffener. The committee is in search of someone who would shadow Mary this year in hopes of having a volunteer in the future. Please contact Kathy Strawhacker for more information.

This year’s Disney-themed festivities will also include Disney trivia! Get your team ready and sign up through Facebook.

Main Stage acts for this year’s event include: The Hulettes, Eric Petit Lion, and this year’s main act, which will be a variety show much like Coffee House. The variety show will include anyone who wants to bring their talents and take part. Contact Peggy Aamodt for more information.

There will also be various food vendors and kid’s activities around the park. Join the community of Mediapolis for this fun-filled-family weekend at Cartwright Park in Mediapolis.

Town And Country Days will be held August 25 and 26, in Mediapolis. For more information, contact Kathy Strawhacker.