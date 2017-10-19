Women’s Conference Coming Up

A one day women’s conference will be held at Oakland Mills Community Church on Saturday, November 11 from 10am until 3pm. The conference is sponsored by Oakland Mills Ladies Aid and is for those who want to know how we can find peace in the midst of a world that is in so much turmoil. If you are questioning peace in your life, family and/or world, then come and allow Ginger Edwards to show you in God’s Word where and how we can find “Peace”. All women are invited to join us. The conference free and a light lunch will be provided. We will have a great time of fellowship not only with God, but with other women in the community. RSVP by November 6th with Ginger Edwards @ 641-451-0522 or Kay Smith @ 319-367-2255.