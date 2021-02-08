Women’s College Basketball: Wesleyan Women Fall to 0-3

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Anija Simmons had 22 points, but it was not enough as the Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team (0-3) dropped to Cornell 67-50 yesterday at Ruble Arena.

The loss was the Tigers third straight to begin the year.

Morgan McCrea also finished in double figures, scoring 10 points and adding six rebounds for the Tigers.

Cornell was led by Madison Osborn, who finished with 14 points.

The Wesleyan women will too rematch Cornell, their tilt on Thursday in Mount Vernon.

Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.

You can view the full release here.