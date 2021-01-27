Women’s College Basketball: Iowa Wesleyan Prepares for Non-Conference Battle

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — For just the third time since 2012, the Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team will travel to Waverly tonight to scrap with perennial Division III power Wartburg, in a non-conference affair.

Already familiar with the American Rivers Conference after falling to Coe (78-57) in their season opener, Wesleyan will look to get back on the right track against a second ARC opponent.

Wartburg finished last season 25-4, good enough to be ranked inside the top-10 in the final D3Hoops.com Women’s Top 25.

The last time the two programs met up, it was a 96-40 win for the Knights back on November 21st of 2017.

Tonight’s game will tip at 6:15 p.m. in Waverly.

You can watch the ballgame here.

The broadcast will be courtesy of Knight Vision, Wartburg’s student ran media outlet.