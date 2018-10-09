WOMEN MARKETING GRAIN COURSE TO BE OFFERED IN MT. PLEASANT

With unpredictable crop prices and tight margins, marketing can make the difference in the profitability of corn and soybean production. How well farmers get paid for a year’s worth of work can be wrapped up in just a few marketing decisions. With this in mind Henry County Extension is offering the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Women in Agriculture Women Marketing Grain course.

Sessions cover how to manage price risk using tools like forward contracts, futures and options contracts, alternative marketing contracts, and crop insurance. Women will learn market strategies and how to stay on track for long term marketing success. These sessions are taught by Extension specialists and local professionals. This 3-session course is being offered at the Henry County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant from 6:00-9:00pm on November 1, 6 and 8. A meal will be provided prior to each class starting at 5:30pm.

“This program will be extremely beneficial to women from Henry and the surrounding counties who are involved in grain operations,” said Darbee Wellman, Agriculture and Youth Educator for Henry County Extension, “The course offers something for everyone interested in learning more and finding tools to help make better marketing decisions.”

Online registration is required by October 25. To learn more or to register, visit the website, http://www.aep.iastate.edu/womeninag/2018/mtpleasant. For additional questions contact Charles Brown, ISU Extension and Outreach Farm Management Specialist, at crbrown@iastate.edu or 641-673-5841, or the Henry County Extension Office at 319-385-8126.