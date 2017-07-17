WOMEN IN AG TOUR – MT. PLEASANT

Monday, August 7, 2017

Mt. Pleasant, Iowa Meet at Beck’s Superior Hybrids (505 N. Harvey Rd, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641) at 9:00 a.m.

Climb aboard an air-conditioned bus for an informative tour of Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Our Yesterday Farm, and JWV Pork.

This tour will address the five key areas of risk management. The whole farm risk management topics include:

Costs and benefits of production practices

Keeping family and employees safe

Staying ahead of regulations

Storing and marketing products

Managing nutrients, soil erosion and water quality

Cost: $25

Register online at http://www.aep.iastate.edu/womeninag/2017/mtpleasant

Contact: