WOMEN IN AG TOUR – MT. PLEASANT

WOMEN IN AG TOUR – MT. PLEASANTWritten by Theresa Rose on July 17, 2017
Monday, August 7, 2017
Mt. Pleasant, Iowa Meet at Beck’s Superior Hybrids (505 N. Harvey Rd, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641) at 9:00 a.m.
Climb aboard an air-conditioned bus for an informative tour of Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Our Yesterday Farm, and JWV Pork.
This tour will address the five key areas of risk management. The whole farm risk management topics include:
- Costs and benefits of production practices
- Keeping family and employees safe
- Staying ahead of regulations
- Storing and marketing products
- Managing nutrients, soil erosion and water quality
Cost: $25
Register online at http://www.aep.iastate.edu/womeninag/2017/mtpleasant
Contact:
Darbee Wellman
Agriculture & Youth Educator
Henry County
(319) 385-8126
dwellman@iastate.edu