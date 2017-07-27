Women in Ag Tour 2017 – Mt. Pleasant

Managing risk on a farm operation can be a daunting prospect. Darbee Wellman wants women in agriculture to be aware of those risks, so she’s hosting a Women in Ag Tour to encourage networking and obtaining ideas for managing risk on their farm or ranch operations.

As an ISU Extension and Outreach Agriculture and Youth Educator for Henry County, Darbee coordinates agriculture programs for all age groups. Since she’s a woman in agriculture, she’s naturally interested in programming for women in ag. She’s also has a strong female influence. “My mother has been a strong advocate of agriculture, particularly the beef industry, for years and has instilled in me the importance of sharing the message of agriculture to all audiences,” Darbee says.

Darbee will host the Women in Ag Tour Monday, August 7 beginning at 9am along with Madeline Schultz, ISU Extension and Outreach Women in Ag Program Manager. Participants can park and meet at the Beck’s Hybrid Plant in Mt. Pleasant and get a tour to see how a seed plant operates.

The next stop on the tour will be Our Yesterday Farm near Mediapolis. Our Yesterday Farm is a five-generation farm raising Angus cattle and purebred Hampshire hogs. They are a family operation focused on providing a healthy product for their consumers.

Over lunch, there will be a discussion on solar panels. Solar panels can be a cost-effective way to decrease both reliance on fossil fuels and the expenses associated with consuming fossil fuels. Solar panels have become more affordable over the last several years and are becoming a viable source of energy for farmers, especially farmers who have large barns to ventilate in the summer or fans on grain bins.

The final stop of the day is JWV Pork, a four-generation family hog operation near Washington. “This stop will have a special focus on safety,” Darbee says. “We will have a speaker who survived falling into a hog pit.”

The day-long event is for any woman involved or interested in agriculture. “There are no ‘county’ borders to participate in this tour,” Darbee says. “We don’t care where you are from, we want you to join us! The day should be very educational and enjoyable for everyone who attends.”