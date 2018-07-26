Women Helping Women

Three local non-profit entities that assist women and their families during their battle with cancer received some generous donations Wednesday night from the Women 4 Women organization that recently held their annual fund raising event at the Mt. Pleasant golf and Country Club.

H2O (Help to Others) received just over $6,000, HCI Hospice and Henry County Health Center each received $1,000.

Women 4 Women would like to thank all of the local businesses, organizations and individuals who donated so generously to this year’s event and will in turn benefit local women in a time of need.